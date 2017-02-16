Cops seize thousands of heroin packets featuring Donald Trump's face...
Kelvin Johnson, 46, is accused of travelling to an unnamed city in the north east of America to purchase the drugs before mailing the packets back to himself in Spring Hill, Florida. In what local cops are calling the county's biggest ever heroin bust, officers claim they were alerted to Johnson's alleged activity after postal workers intercepted a package containing 550 doses of heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Spring Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tell us..... does anyone read this ?
|1 min
|Run262
|4
|Hmmm (Jan '15)
|Wed
|anonymous
|2,572
|stop, YES STOP ACCEPTING LIES from "HE WHO"our ...
|Feb 6
|lied to by He Who
|1
|try cry moan groan and you will find
|Feb 6
|heading into
|1
|TIRED......game over......y tu?
|Feb 5
|hmmm
|1
|may i have this dance?
|Feb 5
|hmmm
|1
|and then there were 1
|Feb 5
|hmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spring Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC