Bondi says she'll bring heroin seized in Hernando County to President Trump
State Attorney General Pam Bondi joined Sheriff Al Nienhuis on Friday Feb. 3, 2017 in a press conference discussing the details of what Sheriff Nienhuis referred to as the largest heroin bust Hernando County has ever seen. Senator Wilton Simpson was also in attendance.
