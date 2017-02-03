Bondi says she'll bring heroin seized...

Bondi says she'll bring heroin seized in Hernando County to President Trump

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Hernando Sun

State Attorney General Pam Bondi joined Sheriff Al Nienhuis on Friday Feb. 3, 2017 in a press conference discussing the details of what Sheriff Nienhuis referred to as the largest heroin bust Hernando County has ever seen. Senator Wilton Simpson was also in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TIRED......game over......y tu? 3 hr hmmm 1
may i have this dance? 3 hr hmmm 1
and then there were 1 5 hr hmmm 1
are there folk in Hernando or have they fled, why 6 hr questioner 1
is THE PRES a RULER or our LEADER ? Sat questioner 1
News Deputies: Woman hit ex-boyfriend on motorcycle Sat oh bye my gal 4
thunder rolls & is heard against a purported king Sat freedom not gone yet 3
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,584,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC