Weather 31 mins ago 6:05 p.m.Tornado Warning

Sunday Jan 22

FLC053-101-222315- /O.CON.KTBW.TO.W.0002.000000T0000Z-170122T2315Z/ Pasco FL-Hernando FL- 601 PM EST SUN JAN 22 2017 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EST FOR NORTH CENTRAL PASCO AND SOUTH CENTRAL HERNANDO COUNTIES... At 601 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Spring Hill, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado.

