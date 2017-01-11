Target store burglarized, suspects still at large
On Jan. 4, 2017 at 2:32 a.m., the Sheriff's Office was notified about a burglary in process at the Target store located at 4401 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. Witnesses stated that four males were inside the store taking items and placing them into a BMW sport utility vehicle that was parked directly in front of the store.
