Spring Hill man dies after car hits tree, catches fire in Weeki Wachee

Wednesday Jan 11

A Spring Hill man died Tuesday night after he lost control of the car he was driving, causing it to hit a tree and catch fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

