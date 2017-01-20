Spike in violent crime has Hernando Co. deputies on high alert
"What I think that concerns me is the frequency of which it's been happening in the last month or so," said Sheriff Neinhuis, during a press conference Friday. Sheriff Neinhuis said several of his deputies have been targets.
Spring Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hmmm (Jan '15)
|4 hr
|POSTER TWO
|2,501
|Anyone from the South Bronx? 156 St Anns avenue? (Apr '09)
|Sun
|been there
|46
|OHM, as said and then ......
|Jan 20
|with a breeze
|1
|will the elected be LOVED or a strain?
|Jan 13
|DEEP THINKER
|2
|WOULD IT SEEM THAT ALL IS ON A DIME & FINE or.....
|Jan 9
|fell to
|5
|will delete TOPIX
|Jan 8
|fell from sky to
|2
|how can we get to pine island ?
|Jan 8
|fell from sky to
|2
