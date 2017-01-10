Ribbon Cutting at Eli's Caf ©: H...

Ribbon Cutting at Eli's Caf : Hernando County celebrates a local "Home away from home"

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Hernando Sun

Earlier this month, the Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Spring Hill restaurant, Eli's Cafe. Located in The Shoppes at Spring Hill on US 19, this restaurant is a convenient place to get a good home-cooked meal and family fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hmmm (Jan '15) 8 hr FOOL 2,555
tell us..... does anyone read this ? Tue juggler oof 3
stop, YES STOP ACCEPTING LIES from "HE WHO"our ... Feb 6 lied to by He Who 1
try cry moan groan and you will find Feb 6 heading into 1
TIRED......game over......y tu? Feb 5 hmmm 1
may i have this dance? Feb 5 hmmm 1
and then there were 1 Feb 5 hmmm 1
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC