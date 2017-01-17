Review: Flaws aside, Stage West's 'Fiddler on the Roof' is impressive

The Tony Award-winning Broadway classic Fiddler on the Roof may take place in 1905 imperial Russia, but its themes of bigotry, religious persecution and irrational threats of mass expulsions from the country are as timely today as they were more than a century ago. The 38-member cast and 12-piece orchestra in the Stage West Community Playhouse production of the musical playing in Spring Hill through Jan. 22 do an impressive job with the show, despite a sometimes languid tempo and a couple of directorial missteps that lessen the impact of key scenes.

