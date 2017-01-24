Nguyen places fourth, Oiveiri fifth at MVC OpenMARSHALL, Mo. - Junior ...

Junior Sean Nguyen placed fourth and freshman John Oliveiri finished fifth, leading the Cumberland wrestling team on Saturday at the Missouri Valley College Invitational. Nguyen posted three consecutive wins in the main draw at 125, registering a 3-1 decision over Baker's Zane Baugh, an 8-4 decision versus Dickinson State's Anthony Locke and a 9-6 decision against William Penn's John Altieri.

