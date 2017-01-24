Nguyen places fourth, Oiveiri fifth a...

Nguyen places fourth, Oiveiri fifth at MVC OpenMARSHALL, Mo. - Junior ...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Junior Sean Nguyen placed fourth and freshman John Oliveiri finished fifth, leading the Cumberland wrestling team on Saturday at the Missouri Valley College Invitational. Nguyen posted three consecutive wins in the main draw at 125, registering a 3-1 decision over Baker's Zane Baugh, an 8-4 decision versus Dickinson State's Anthony Locke and a 9-6 decision against William Penn's John Altieri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hmmm (Jan '15) 19 min just me 2,518
New Hernando County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Wed interested in 8
Anyone from the South Bronx? 156 St Anns avenue? (Apr '09) Jan 22 been there 46
OHM, as said and then ...... Jan 20 with a breeze 1
will the elected be LOVED or a strain? Jan 13 DEEP THINKER 2
WOULD IT SEEM THAT ALL IS ON A DIME & FINE or..... Jan 9 fell to 5
will delete TOPIX Jan 8 fell from sky to 2
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC