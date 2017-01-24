Nguyen places fourth, Oiveiri fifth at MVC OpenMARSHALL, Mo. - Junior ...
Junior Sean Nguyen placed fourth and freshman John Oliveiri finished fifth, leading the Cumberland wrestling team on Saturday at the Missouri Valley College Invitational. Nguyen posted three consecutive wins in the main draw at 125, registering a 3-1 decision over Baker's Zane Baugh, an 8-4 decision versus Dickinson State's Anthony Locke and a 9-6 decision against William Penn's John Altieri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Spring Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hmmm (Jan '15)
|19 min
|just me
|2,518
|New Hernando County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Wed
|interested in
|8
|Anyone from the South Bronx? 156 St Anns avenue? (Apr '09)
|Jan 22
|been there
|46
|OHM, as said and then ......
|Jan 20
|with a breeze
|1
|will the elected be LOVED or a strain?
|Jan 13
|DEEP THINKER
|2
|WOULD IT SEEM THAT ALL IS ON A DIME & FINE or.....
|Jan 9
|fell to
|5
|will delete TOPIX
|Jan 8
|fell from sky to
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spring Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC