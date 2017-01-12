News 38 mins ago 10:17 a.m.Spring Hill man dies after car crashes into tree

News 38 mins ago 10:17 a.m.Spring Hil...

Spring Hill man dies after car crashes into tree

A 61-year-old Spring Hill man died after he lost control of his car on Cortez Boulevard and collided with a tree on Tuesday night. Florida Highway Patrol reported that Jack B. Weber failed to negotiate the curve west of Morningview Street in Weeki Wachee Hills just prior to the crash.

