There are 4 comments on the ABC Action News story from Monday Jan 30, titled Deputies: Woman hit ex-boyfriend on motorcycle. In it, ABC Action News reports that:

A 24-year-old Hernando County woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery and stalking after she reportedly followed her ex-boyfriend on his motorcycle, ultimately striking him with her car, in an attempt to get him to listen to her. Jessica Barnes, 24, of Spring Hill, dated the victim for one month about two months ago.

guest

Jonesboro, AR

#1 Friday Feb 3
bich please
OF HORROR IS NIGHT

Spring Hill, FL

#2 Friday Feb 3
guest wrote:
bich please
please - spell '......."
Run derby

Spring Hill, FL

#3 Friday Feb 3
She should have been in a Madea movie....psycho!!
oh bye my gal

Spring Hill, FL

#4 Saturday Feb 4
Run derby wrote:
She should have been in a Madea movie....psycho!!
love hairey snakes.....bite?
Spring Hill, FL

