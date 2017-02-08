Deputies: Woman hit ex-boyfriend on motorcycle
There are 4 comments on the ABC Action News story from Monday Jan 30, titled Deputies: Woman hit ex-boyfriend on motorcycle. In it, ABC Action News reports that:
A 24-year-old Hernando County woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery and stalking after she reportedly followed her ex-boyfriend on his motorcycle, ultimately striking him with her car, in an attempt to get him to listen to her. Jessica Barnes, 24, of Spring Hill, dated the victim for one month about two months ago.
#1 Friday Feb 3
bich please
#2 Friday Feb 3
please - spell '......."
#3 Friday Feb 3
She should have been in a Madea movie....psycho!!
#4 Saturday Feb 4
love hairey snakes.....bite?
