Class notes

Class notes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Judging begins at 9 a.m. Public viewing of projects is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The awards ceremony will be at 3 p.m. For information, call Ross Bubolz, principal of Cathedral School of St. Jude in St. Petersburg, at 347-8622. a Magnet applications for the Pasco schools are being accepted through Jan. 20. Parents interested in enrolling their students in a specialized magnet program can find information and complete an application at pascoschools.org/ed_choice/magnet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hmmm (Jan '15) 3 hr babe joe dooooo 2,466
will the elected be LOVED or a strain? Jan 13 DEEP THINKER 2
WOULD IT SEEM THAT ALL IS ON A DIME & FINE or..... Jan 9 fell to 5
will delete TOPIX Jan 8 fell from sky to 2
how can we get to pine island ? Jan 8 fell from sky to 2
point of origin Jan 7 sash in 1
LOST in HERNANDO CTY town SPRING HILL Jan 6 TRUE 4
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC