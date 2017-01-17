Class notes
Judging begins at 9 a.m. Public viewing of projects is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The awards ceremony will be at 3 p.m. For information, call Ross Bubolz, principal of Cathedral School of St. Jude in St. Petersburg, at 347-8622. a Magnet applications for the Pasco schools are being accepted through Jan. 20. Parents interested in enrolling their students in a specialized magnet program can find information and complete an application at pascoschools.org/ed_choice/magnet.
