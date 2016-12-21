Wreaths Across America in Spring Hill

Volunteers and Spring Hill locals gathered at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens to lay wreaths on the headstones of over 460 fallen veterans during the national Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday December 17th. Many servicemen were involved in the ceremony including the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10209, the Knights of Columbus Assembly 3022, members of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, and members of the United States Marine Corps Detachment.

