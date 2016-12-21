Sheriff: Man gave woman meth in ICU
Scott Burns, 52, gave his girlfriend a pipe and meth in the ICU, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Hernando sheriff photo A Spring Hill man is under arrest after he reportedly gave meth and a pipe to his girlfriend who then smoked it while on oxygen in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Hernando County.
Spring Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hmmm (Jan '15)
|5 hr
|one real person
|2,357
|""" n ''''' again ''' none ''' & 1900 hrs """ ...
|Tue
|notice things
|2
|none since sunday now 1849 mon hrs
|Dec 19
|notice things
|1
|ENDED by SILENCE
|Dec 17
|hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
|1
|mon past sat "ANYONE THERE"
|Dec 14
|mmmmmmmmmm
|6
|anyone here?
|Dec 10
|blank
|1
|WHAT IS TRUE? 85 yr old questions WHAT IS?
|Dec 10
|twas timed to
|1
