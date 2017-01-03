Key West bus driver's religious discr...

Key West bus driver's religious discrimination lawsuit heads to jury trial

A former Key West city bus driver who claims his bosses violated his civil rights after he told them his religious beliefs prevented him from working during the 2014 Fantasy Fest is headed to trial next month.

A former Key West city bus driver who claims his bosses violated his civil rights after he told them his religious beliefs prevented him from working during the 2014 Fantasy Fest is headed to trial next month. "Case did not settle," according to a Dec. 13 entry on the docket report, referring to a court-ordered mediation hearing held the day before.

little lamb

Fairfield, Australia

#1 Sunday Dec 25
Personally I agree with his decision , not to drive the bus .

I suppose the court system will have to decide whether his civil rights were infringed..

But one who loves the truth will do what is right whether they lose benefits or not

Because keeping a clean conscience toward God , is more important

pdq

Spring Hill, FL

#2 Sunday Dec 25
lost
barrister from your continent is not great in US of A

El Cacique

Brooklyn, NY

#3 Tuesday Dec 27
In this case.....I don't agree. The brother was merely driving the bus. That is what he was hired for. He was not compromising his christian integrity. I know a brother who works the graveyard shift for LIRR. He has to deal with drunks and he has witnessed all kinds of sordid as well as lewd conduct, on ocassion. He still collects his tickets, fares and does what he has to do.

In addition.....This brother had plenty of time to give fair warning that he was not going to worl. Why give them only a couple of days notice?

He is merely driving the bus. That's it. Now, if they were carrying on and engaging in lewd acts. Of course, it might bother his conscience. But, that doesnt seem to be the case here.

Did he take counsel from the brothers before he said no? Someone steered him wrong.

In the end. Its a conscience matter. But, this is a once in a year event from what i gathered.

El Cacique

Brooklyn, NY

#4 Tuesday Dec 27
Horrible he lost his job. But, it apoears to me so far that he overreacted.

Just drive the bus and mind your business.

RedhorseWoman

#5 Tuesday Dec 27
El Cacique wrote:
In this case.....I don't agree. The brother was merely driving the bus. That is what he was hired for. He was not compromising his christian integrity. I know a brother who works the graveyard shift for LIRR. He has to deal with drunks and he has witnessed all kinds of sordid as well as lewd conduct, on ocassion. He still collects his tickets, fares and does what he has to do.

In addition.....This brother had plenty of time to give fair warning that he was not going to worl. Why give them only a couple of days notice?

He is merely driving the bus. That's it. Now, if they were carrying on and engaging in lewd acts. Of course, it might bother his conscience. But, that doesnt seem to be the case here.

Did he take counsel from the brothers before he said no? Someone steered him wrong.

In the end. Its a conscience matter. But, this is a once in a year event from what i gathered.
What is this? We're agreeing on something again?

El Cacique

Brooklyn, NY

#6 Tuesday Dec 27
RedhorseWoman wrote:
What is this? We're agreeing on something again?
Hahahaha.....That was funny. You had me cracking up.

No, the brother got it wrong here. Besides, he was a temporary worker. No, i'm not sure of labor laws pertaining to his state. But, i do know Florida is a right to work state.

As a temporary worker. He should not be afforded the same rights as a regular employee. They obviously needed the extra manpower. But, again, don't know Florida labor laws.

In my opinion....He had a job to perform and he failed to carry out his duties. All he had to do was drive. That's it. He went overboard. One has to be reasonable while staying true to their beliefs.

El Cacique

Brooklyn, NY

#7 Tuesday Dec 27
Addition: If they needed the extra manpower it was for a reason and he signed up knowing that. Key West is a major tourist destination. He was hired to do a job. Apparently, this yearly festival is an annual big- to-do down there.

I don't see how his rights were violated.

The bible says "let your yes mean yes and your no mean no"

Caciques a liar

United States

#8 Wednesday Dec 28
El Cacique wrote:
In this case.....I don't agree. The brother was merely driving the bus. That is what he was hired for. He was not compromising his christian integrity. I know a brother who works the graveyard shift for LIRR. He has to deal with drunks and he has witnessed all kinds of sordid as well as lewd conduct, on ocassion. He still collects his tickets, fares and does what he has to do.

In addition.....This brother had plenty of time to give fair warning that he was not going to worl. Why give them only a couple of days notice?

He is merely driving the bus. That's it. Now, if they were carrying on and engaging in lewd acts. Of course, it might bother his conscience. But, that doesnt seem to be the case here.

Did he take counsel from the brothers before he said no? Someone steered him wrong.

In the end. Its a conscience matter. But, this is a once in a year event from what i gathered.
and yet you defend bakers for not making a gay wedding cake, you are a hypocrite lol

Caciques a liar

United States

#9 Wednesday Dec 28
El Cacique wrote:
<quoted text>One has to be reasonable while staying true to their beliefs.
Obviously you do not even try to stick to a belief system, have you called the police yet ? call them for the sake of the older people on the forum like you stated

BLACK POWER

Decatur, GA

#10 Thursday Dec 29
Colors lives matters
BLACK POWER

Decatur, GA

#12 Thursday Dec 29
Britt wrote:
<quoted text>Is that you Barak Obama trying to start a race war?
No obama do not like COLORS HE Loves whites and pigs(police)
DR SOS

Hopewell Junction, NY

#13 Thursday Dec 29
BLACK POWER wrote:
Colors lives matters
Your name should be "Color power" you moron.

zing

Spring Hill, FL

#14 Thursday Dec 29
nada es nada
GreatSouthbay404 0

Since: Dec 15

3,040

Location hidden
#15 Thursday Dec 29
BLACK POWER wrote:
No obama do not like COLORS HE Loves whites and pigs(police)
This is a troll.
GreatSouthbay404 0

Since: Dec 15

3,040

Location hidden
#16 Thursday Dec 29
DR SOS wrote:
Your name should be "Color power" you moron.
Dude.....It's a troll.
BLACK POWER

Decatur, GA

#17 Thursday Dec 29
DR SOS wrote:
<quoted text>Your name should be "Color power" you moron.
Your name is snow monkey
BLACK POWER

Decatur, GA

#18 Thursday Dec 29
GreatSouthbay4040 wrote:
<quoted text>This is a troll.
This is your daddy snow monkey
DR SOS

Hopewell Junction, NY

#19 Thursday Dec 29
BLACK POWER wrote:
Your name is snow monkey
Snow monkeys are Japanese you moron. Thx for the compliment I like japan.
ninguna

Spring Hill, FL

#20 Thursday Dec 29
cut back
get a " life"

s h u t t he h e c k u p

rule 1,000 says __________
BLACK POWER

Decatur, GA

#21 Thursday Dec 29
DR SOS wrote:
<quoted text>Your name should be "Color power" you moron.
Is I a moron cause I am COLORED are because I am not a snow monkey LOLB
