Hernando Briefs for Dec. 9

Thursday Dec 8

The Suncoast Schools Credit Union Foundation and the Hernando County Education Foundation have partnered to offer three $2,000 scholarship awards to high school graduates in the class of 2017, thanks to a $116,000 investment in scholarships by the Tampa-based credit union's foundation. Applications are available at hernandoeducationfoundation.org.

