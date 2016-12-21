Here: Gripping Christian Novel Sees Modern-Day Peer Pressure Collide with Scripture
Bronze Medal Winner of the 2016 eLit Book Awards for "Religious Fiction" & Award-Winning Finalist in the "Religious Fiction" category of the 2016 Best Book Awards. Masterfully crafted by Jennifer Ball, 'Here' is a compelling and thought-provoking Christian novel that embroils readers in the lives of two teenagers growing up with very different definitions of what it means to be a true Christian.
