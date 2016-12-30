Deputies: Woman battered ex-boyfriend...

Deputies: Woman battered ex-boyfriend after seeing him kissing her mom

Friday Dec 30 Read more: KRON 4

A Florida woman was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after deputies say she hit her ex-boyfriend in a fit of anger after seeing him kissing her mother. Hernando County deputies responded to a report of a physical disturbance at a home on Shafton Road in Spring Hill just before noon on Tuesday.

