Arrest made in attempted Porsche theft at Mercato

Tuesday Dec 20

A 21-year-old man is facing charges of attempting to steal a Porsche from the Mercato parking garage, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said. Hunter Little, of Spring Hill, Fla., was arrested Monday after Alexander Saurbier, the car's owner, caught him in the act, deputies said.

