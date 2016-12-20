Arrest made in attempted Porsche theft at Mercato
A 21-year-old man is facing charges of attempting to steal a Porsche from the Mercato parking garage, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said. Hunter Little, of Spring Hill, Fla., was arrested Monday after Alexander Saurbier, the car's owner, caught him in the act, deputies said.
Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
