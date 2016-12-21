New Book Explores Mafia Like Techniques Used by the Seed Faith Gospel Televangelists
SPRING HILL, Fla., Nov. 30, 2016 / Christian Newswire / -- "Seed Faith: Can a Man Bribe God? How false teachers manipulate and hypnotize you for offerings" by Susan Puzio addresses the false gospel of greed permeating Christian television. The name of Jesus Christ is used as a ruse to get to into the pocketbooks and bank accounts of viewers who drink the Kool-Aid of false promises of attaining wealth and riches, while the only ones getting rich are the televangelists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
Spring Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hmmm (Jan '15)
|5 hr
|one real person
|2,357
|""" n ''''' again ''' none ''' & 1900 hrs """ ...
|Tue
|notice things
|2
|none since sunday now 1849 mon hrs
|Dec 19
|notice things
|1
|ENDED by SILENCE
|Dec 17
|hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
|1
|mon past sat "ANYONE THERE"
|Dec 14
|mmmmmmmmmm
|6
|anyone here?
|Dec 10
|blank
|1
|WHAT IS TRUE? 85 yr old questions WHAT IS?
|Dec 10
|twas timed to
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spring Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC