New Book Explores Mafia Like Techniques Used by the Seed Faith Gospel Televangelists

SPRING HILL, Fla., Nov. 30, 2016 / Christian Newswire / -- "Seed Faith: Can a Man Bribe God? How false teachers manipulate and hypnotize you for offerings" by Susan Puzio addresses the false gospel of greed permeating Christian television. The name of Jesus Christ is used as a ruse to get to into the pocketbooks and bank accounts of viewers who drink the Kool-Aid of false promises of attaining wealth and riches, while the only ones getting rich are the televangelists.

