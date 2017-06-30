Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page! Live music, tons of food, group performances and more all leading up to the big event the annual fireworks show over the park and the Spokane River gorge! Live music in the park starts at noon, with bands playing up until the fireworks go live. The festivities also include craft and food vendors as well as a beer garden from No-Li Brewhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.