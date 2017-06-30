This Day in History: 500 dead sheep little road between Seven, Nine Mile area - Mon, 03 Jul 2017 PST
The yeggman who was shot and killed by a Spokane police officer the previous night, was identified as Harry Allen. Authorities were mystified by the reports of 500 dead sheep littering the road between Seven Mile and Nine Mile north and west of Spokane.
