Spokane school board member arrested on drunk driving, hit and run charges - Wed, 05 Jul 2017 PST
Paul Schneider, a Spokane Public Schools board member, was arrested two weeks ago for DUI and hit and run accident. Spokane Public Schools board member Paul Schneider was arrested in late June on suspicion of driving drunk and hitting another vehicle, according to court documents.
