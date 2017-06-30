Spokane man dies from hantavirus afte...

Spokane man dies from hantavirus after likely exposure in Adams County - Thu, 06 Jul 2017 PST

Deer mice, found almost everywhere in North America, are carriers of hantavirus, which causes a rare but potentially fatal syndrome. A Spokane man in his 50s has died from complications related to hantavirus, a rare respiratory illness usually spread through mice droppings.

