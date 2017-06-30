Spokane lawmakers secure $15 million ...

Spokane lawmakers secure $15 million for regional medical education

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University and the WWAMI Regional Medical Education program will receive a total of $15 million in state funding following the passage of the state's operating budget that is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee late tonight. "In Eastern Washington and throughout the state, we are facing a shortage of primary care doctors," said Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body of Seattle Man Found In Ellensburg (Feb '08) 2 hr Christy 21
Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom Jun 22 Heidi H 2
Adderall addiction on the rise. Jun 16 GoFast 1
We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08) Jun 14 sissy 147
News Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11) Jun 14 Jus sayng 2
Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e Jun 7 ya know who 2
News Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,461 • Total comments across all topics: 282,173,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC