Spokane lawmakers secure $15 million for regional medical education

The Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University and the WWAMI Regional Medical Education program will receive a total of $15 million in state funding following the passage of the state's operating budget that is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee late tonight. "In Eastern Washington and throughout the state, we are facing a shortage of primary care doctors," said Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.