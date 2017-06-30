Spokane Interstate Fair hiring for mo...

Spokane Interstate Fair hiring for more than 200 temporary positions

5 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Spokane County Interstate Fair is still about two months away, but they are already looking to fill about 200 temporary job openings they'll have for the event. Two job fairs will be held this month at the Fair and Expo Center in Bay 3. Interested applicants will need to provide two pieces of government-issued identification, such a a social security card and a driver's license.

