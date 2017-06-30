Spokane Interstate Fair hiring for more than 200 temporary positions
The Spokane County Interstate Fair is still about two months away, but they are already looking to fill about 200 temporary job openings they'll have for the event. Two job fairs will be held this month at the Fair and Expo Center in Bay 3. Interested applicants will need to provide two pieces of government-issued identification, such a a social security card and a driver's license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of Seattle Man Found In Ellensburg (Feb '08)
|Jul 2
|Christy
|21
|Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom
|Jun 22
|Heidi H
|2
|Adderall addiction on the rise.
|Jun 16
|GoFast
|1
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Jun 14
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC