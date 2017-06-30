Spokane Fourth of July celebrations started with humble gathering in 1874 - Tue, 04 Jul 2017 PST
Spokane's first Fourth of July celebration in 1874 was a simple affair - no gunfire, no fireworks, but lots of Native Americans. The city was called Spokane Falls back then, and James Glover, known as the father of Spokane, ran a store at the southwest corner of what is now Howard Street and Spokane Falls Boulevard.
