Spokane cop arrested; charges quickly dropped
An officer with the Spokane Police Department who was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence will not be criminally charged but will be on leave during an internal investigation. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested Officer John Scott on fourth-degree domestic violence assault just after midnight Tuesday.
