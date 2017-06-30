Semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturns on I-90 near Moses Lake
Washington State Patrol says eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake was blocked for several hours because of an overturned semi. The Department of Transportation has set up a detour for people traveling in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of Seattle Man Found In Ellensburg (Feb '08)
|Jul 2
|Christy
|21
|Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom
|Jun 22
|Heidi H
|2
|Adderall addiction on the rise.
|Jun 16
|GoFast
|1
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Jun 14
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun '17
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC