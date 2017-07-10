Riverfront Park construction crowds festivities - Tue, 04 Jul 2017 PST
Construction in Riverfront Park made for a more confined Fourth of July celebration, but did little to dampen the festivities. Typically, food trucks and vendors for the daylong festival preceding the fireworks show set up shop in the grassy area on the west end of the park near Spokane City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of Seattle Man Found In Ellensburg (Feb '08)
|Jul 2
|Christy
|21
|Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom
|Jun 22
|Heidi H
|2
|Adderall addiction on the rise.
|Jun 16
|GoFast
|1
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Jun 14
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC