Miles Gordon Powers Mustangs to 6-5 Walkoff Win over Great Falls - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA The Billings Mustangs collected their second walk-off win of the season Saturday night, 6-5 over the Great Falls Voyagers in front of 3,541 at Dehler Park in Billings. The loss would be the fifth consecutive for the Voyagers after starting the year 6-2.

