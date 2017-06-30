Man attempts to snatch 2-year-old from mother at River Park Square - Thu, 06 Jul 2017 PST
Ronald F. Edwards, 47, is suspected of attempting to abduct a 2-year-old girl in downtown Spokane. A man who attempted to snatch a 2-year-old girl away from her mother in River Park Square on Tuesday told police he was stopping her from "running out into traffic," according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall addiction on the rise.
|22 hr
|anon
|2
|Body of Seattle Man Found In Ellensburg (Feb '08)
|Jul 2
|Christy
|21
|Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom
|Jun 22
|Heidi H
|2
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Jun 14
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun '17
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC