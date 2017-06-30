Getting There: Fix It Fest turning bumpy streets into nice rides - Sun, 02 Jul 2017 PST
The city provided a $1 million cash infusion into its street repair budget for 2017 after a brutally damaging winter season that led to what the city is calling Fix It Fest. At the same time, a Spokane Public Schools project to restore and expand Franklin Elementary School is now underway at 17th and Mount Vernon Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of Seattle Man Found In Ellensburg (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Christy
|21
|Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom
|Jun 22
|Heidi H
|2
|Adderall addiction on the rise.
|Jun 16
|GoFast
|1
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Jun 14
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC