Charges dropped against west Spokane shooting suspect - Wed, 05 Jul 2017 PST

Tyler Clark, 24, who is accused of shooting his roommate Emmitt Palmer, 22, in the head appears in court on June 6. The suspect in a west Spokane shooting that left one person dead has been released from jail after the second-degree murder charges filed against him were dropped. A Spokane County prosecutor said that charges against Tyler Clark, 24, have been "dismissed with prejudice pending further investigation," meaning murder charges could be filed in the future.

