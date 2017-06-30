Carjacking victim dragged, then ran o...

Carjacking victim dragged, then ran over by her own car

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Spokane Police arrested a woman Monday for an attempted carjacking during which the victim was dragged by the vehicle for a short distance by her foot, before being run over. Police responded to the report of a carjacking in the area of W. Spokane Falls Blvd. and N. Stevens St. at around 12:30 p.m. The suspect, who the driver did not know, opened the driver's door and attempted to force the driver from the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body of Seattle Man Found In Ellensburg (Feb '08) Jul 2 Christy 21
Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom Jun 22 Heidi H 2
Adderall addiction on the rise. Jun 16 GoFast 1
We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08) Jun 14 sissy 147
News Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11) Jun 14 Jus sayng 2
Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e Jun 7 ya know who 2
News Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,612 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC