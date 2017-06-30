Carjacking victim dragged, then ran over by her own car

Spokane Police arrested a woman Monday for an attempted carjacking during which the victim was dragged by the vehicle for a short distance by her foot, before being run over. Police responded to the report of a carjacking in the area of W. Spokane Falls Blvd. and N. Stevens St. at around 12:30 p.m. The suspect, who the driver did not know, opened the driver's door and attempted to force the driver from the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.