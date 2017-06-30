Armed man killed by officers on Spoka...

Armed man killed by officers on Spokane's South Hill had history of ...

Law enforcement investigators walk under the crime-scene tape on the 5900 block of South Mount Vernon Road in Spokane, after a man was shot and killed by police officers responding to a domestic violence call, July 3,2017. A man who was shot and killed by police Monday on Spokane's South Hill had a history of stalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend, a sheriff's sergeant wrote in recently released court documents.

