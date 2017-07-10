100 years ago in Spokane: Thousands turn out for Fourth of July...
About 3,000 people jammed Trent Avenue for a Fourth of July festival and street dance - and a public wedding. A. Dubuque of Spokane and Miss Susie Moore of Great Falls, Montana, chose to tie the knot during the patriotic festival.
