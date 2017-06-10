'Z Nation' zombie TV show crew raises cash to rescue kittens - Fri, 23 Jun 2017 PST

The crew of season 4 of the Syfy TV series "Z Nation" started a successful GoFundMe campaign late Tuesday, raising $700 in just two days to help rescue four kittens and their mama cat - as well as maybe a few more neighborhood strays. By Friday, there was a waiting list for the kittens, said Rebecca Cook, an assistant accountant for "Z Nation," which is filming in and around Spokane this summer.

