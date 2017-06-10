'Z Nation' zombie TV show crew raises cash to rescue kittens - Fri, 23 Jun 2017 PST
The crew of season 4 of the Syfy TV series "Z Nation" started a successful GoFundMe campaign late Tuesday, raising $700 in just two days to help rescue four kittens and their mama cat - as well as maybe a few more neighborhood strays. By Friday, there was a waiting list for the kittens, said Rebecca Cook, an assistant accountant for "Z Nation," which is filming in and around Spokane this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom
|Jun 22
|Heidi H
|2
|Adderall addiction on the rise.
|Jun 16
|GoFast
|1
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Jun 14
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC