Woman accused of stabbing two people scissors in west Spokane - Mon, 19 Jun 2017 PST
A woman allegedly attacked two people with a pair of scissors Friday evening in an industrial area in west Spokane, nearly puncturing a man's lung and likely costing a woman one of her eyeballs. The victims told police they were at an address on South Elm Street near Highway 2 when the suspect, 45-year-old Marcie Jo Michael, assaulted them "for an unknown reason" at about 7:20 p.m., according to court documents.
