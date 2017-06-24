Woman accused in oil patch fraud sentenced to probation
A woman who helped prosecutors send her ex-husband to prison for ordering the deaths of two associates in the North Dakota oil patch has been sentenced to probation for her role in their investment scheme. Sarah Creveling pleaded guilty Monday to a felony conviction of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Mon
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Mon
|budheart
|1
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Jun 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC