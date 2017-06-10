Volunteers tape down Hoopfest courts

On the eve of Hoopfest, many youngsters flooded downtown Spokane to get in a last minute team practice as crews worked tirelessly to set up baskets and tape down the courts. Operating Committee Chair of Court Taping, RJ Del Mese shared, "when it comes to court taping we've got about 200 volunteers to tape about 420 courts."

