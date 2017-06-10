Then and now: Spokane Amateur Athletic Club - Mon, 26 Jun 2017 PST
Spokane was booming in the 1890s, the population was growing rapidly, and clubs, lodges and fraternal organizations were bursting at the seams. The Spokane Amateur Athletic Club organized in 1891 with the boast that their facilities would offer not only the best billiards and bowling, but also gym facilities for fitness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom
|Jun 22
|Heidi H
|2
|Adderall addiction on the rise.
|Jun 16
|GoFast
|1
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Jun 14
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC