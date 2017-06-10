Spokane woman pleads guilty to arson ...

Spokane woman pleads guilty to arson in connection with Tekoa house fire - Sat, 17 Jun 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A Spokane woman pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree arson Friday as part of a plea agreement with the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office. Diane Galler, 51, also was ordered to pay more than $161,000 in restitution to State Farm Insurance Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adderall addiction on the rise. Fri GoFast 1
We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08) Jun 14 sissy 147
News Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11) Jun 14 Jus sayng 2
Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e Jun 7 ya know who 2
News Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 1
News Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ... Jun 5 budheart 1
Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke... Jun 2 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,343 • Total comments across all topics: 281,835,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC