Spokane Valley robbery suspect turns himself in - Mon, 05 Jun 2017 PST
An undated booking photo of robbery suspect Richard A. Rod, who turned himself in to authorities Sunday evening. A friend of Richard A. Rod called authorities after 6 p.m. saying Rod "wanted to clear his name," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|13 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|15 hr
|budheart
|1
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Jun 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC