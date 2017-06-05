Spokane Valley man sentenced for distributing child porn
A Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to five years behind bars and an additional ten years of court supervision after pleading guilty to distributing child porn. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 65-year-old Thomas J. Monteith agreed Friday to hand over his computer and related equipment he used to distribute and store the photos and videos.
