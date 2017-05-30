Spokane Sheriff's Office seeks suspect in armed robbery - Fri, 02 Jun 2017 PST
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are searching for Richard A. Rod, 32, a suspect in a robbery that occurred near Trent Elementary School on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Spokane County Sheriff's deputies have arrested one man in connection with an armed robbery earlier this week that left a victim with stab wounds, and are looking for a second suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|22 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|May 22
|shrtwvlstnr
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|May 20
|Nasty Jenna Britton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC