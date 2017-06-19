Spokane resumes full funding for 24/7 homeless shelters, including...

Spokane resumes full funding for 24/7...

Volunteers and patrons of the House of Charity hold signs supporting the HOCs request for city funding for the homeless shelter Thursday, April 13, 2017 at a press conference. A major part of their funding will run out in May. After months of pleading for funding from other government and private sources, Spokane has agreed to commit more than half a million dollars to fully fund a 24 hour shelter system for the rest of 2017.

