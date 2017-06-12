Spokane releases Annual Water Quality Report
On the heels of Airway Heights' clean bill of health, the City of Spokane released its annual report on drinking water. The annual June report concluded that our water met EPA standards, but did have trace amounts of arsenic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Jun 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC