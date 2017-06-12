Spokane police, prosecutors gain ability to charge low-level sex...
Under new municipal laws approved by the Spokane City Council, police can charge offenders in municipal court with low-level sex crimes that would enable collection of DNA on conviction. Two new provisions in Spokane's criminal code will give police and city prosecutors more options in tracking and punishing lower-level sex crimes.
