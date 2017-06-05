Spokane Police investigate Homeland Security agent in alleged rape...

An Homeland Security agent from Yakima is under investigation after a woman in North Spokane reported last week that a man entered her apartment, knocked her unconscious and raped her, according to court records. Spokane Police detectives are investigating a federal agent with Homeland Security who is suspected of flashing his badge, then knocking a woman unconscious and raping her in her North Spokane apartment last week.

